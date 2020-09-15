Rick & Morty: Season 5 Promo Hints At Dimension Travel WITHOUT Portal Gun

- Advertisement -

Rick and Morty’s fifth season might be a very long way off, but has its first animatic promo already provided fans proof of alternative reality time traveling without portals? Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s Rick & Morty is heading into season 5 soon, along with the creators recently dropped a short animatic promo of the approaching season for viewers to dissect. Fans are eager to find out what the founders have consumed, leading in some deep dives into this short voucher in search of easter eggs and hints for new episodes. There are lots of revelations hidden in the brief trailer for lovers to discover, with this brief glimpse of the upcoming series hinting at an expanded role for Jessica.

Rick and Morty have won over a huge fanbase with its mixture of irreverent humor and fast-paced sci-fi action, with the show managing to both satirize the genre’s tropes and Celebrate them at the same moment. So it’s never a surprise when Rick employs the series’s trusty institution, a portal site gun, to teleport himself and Morty to another, safer dimension. After all, the show’s delicate balancing act of mixing absurd high-speed action adventures with reduced, sitcom-style stakes mean that the series has ever needed to play fast and loose as it came to Rick & Morty’s continuity (or lack thereof).

However, the show’s latest promo suggests that there might be a way for the show to incorporate all manner of alternative realities without Rick’s portal gun. Rick’s comment that the group was “Blades within this one” when he gazes into a crystal shows these crystals (which resemble the passing crystals at”Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat”) reflect alternate versions of this personality’s existences. The various crystals which can be seen dotted all over the surface of the globe seem to offer more evidence that each crystal enables access to another alternative version of our titular protagonists.

Today, Rick and Morty are no strangers to the thought of different dimensions. So many iterations of bad Morty happen to be offed by the show once compared him to South Park’s often-killed Kenny. However, the choice of a new method of alternate universe travel can change the show’s depiction of both universe-hopping and time traveling. The promo sees the duo quickly escape via a final tear from the space-time continuum butin the promo’s unfinished animatic, this rip is distinctly different from the swirling green portals the show has been using to signify inter-dimensional travel up until this point.

The distinction between alternative realities and dimensions might not seem too important. But if Rick and Morty can travel between different variations of the reality rather than to and from different dimensions, the show could mine for all sorts of mind-bending sci-fi storylines where a single truth affects another. Sure the exploration of too many intersecting multiverses may well send the series into an impossible-to-untangle Donnie Darko-fashion universe-blending. But if ever there were a series that could pull off mind-twisting sci-fi tropes while holding onto its trademark humor and breakneck pace, it is Rick & Morty.