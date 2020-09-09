Rick & Morty Promo Hints Season 5 Is Fixing A Problematic Character

- Advertisement -

Rick & Morty’s season 5 promo promises to do justice to the show’s debatable character Jessica, but is it sufficient for frustrated fans of the sci-fi comedy series? Considering that the series culminated in 2013, Adult Swim’s sci-fi humor series Rick & Morty has won over a massive fandom, but as cherished as the series is, it’s not without its fair share of criticisms. The show often plays down its feminine cast, with important figures like Beth’s mom never being seen onscreen. Luckily a sneak peeks in the series’s coming the fifth season teases that Jessica, Morty’s often-seen however barely-heard-from love interest, may finally be gaining some service of her own on the series.

Jessica has always been a problematic character. She is mostly a two-dimensional (or even one-dimensional) personality used only to set up embarrassing jokes for Morty because he tries all manner of zany schemes to win her focus. Whilst Morty’s crash leaves him a punchline of those jokes, there is nevertheless a sexist undertone to a show with few principal female characters with one of those recurring cast as a setup for jokes, instead of giving her defining characteristics of her own. Jessica has been an important participant in the show, with a few of her early appearances in season one’s Rick Potion #9 revealing how shadowy Rick & Morty could get.

But that episode and many others have limited Jessica’s role to function as the object of Morty’s affectations. The character, though she appears frequently onscreen, is a force who is acted upon but does no substantial acting of her own even after four seasons. However, in the season sneak peek, Jessica gets a moment of true character growth at which, appropriately enough, she notes Morty has never talked to her about his feelings for her before. She gets the opportunity when Morty calls her dreading death and reveals his crush. It is a satisfying and promising signature that implies the personality will soon become more than a mere sounding board to get more Morty jokes. Many times, female characters have been the unsung heroes of the series, so it is nice to add another to the mix.

It is always cringe-worthy if Rick & Morty attempts to play off the shortcomings of its composing as intentional features instead of bugs. As a personality on the show’s fellow adult animated comedy Bojack Horseman noted, it is not enough to say you are feeling awful about your flaws and continue to play to them. That is arguably exactly what the show’s fourth season introduction did, together with Morty spending the whole episode following Jessica, whilst her role from the episode was restricted to some skinny dipping joke along with a post-credits punchline. And true Rick & Morty hasn’t consistently excelled at this kind of thing, as out of a few stray moving moments it took until year 4 for Rick himself to get some character development.

But the show has proved again and again it may write engaging characters among the sci-fi humor insanity, so it’s not too much to expect that Morty’s recurring love interest would be provided this courtesy. Given how frequently she looks onscreen, there is no reason that this sneak peek could not signal a real shift in how Rick & Morty manages Jessica’s character. The season four episode above is only 1 instance of a pattern that has emerged through the series’s run, and with any luck, the scene glimpsed in the fifth season sneak peek won’t end on a reset which renders Jessica a flat personality once again. Ironically, Morty’s personality has other love interests on the series throughout its run, but a grisly fate befell Anatomy Park’s Annie, so it is not necessarily any better than consistently using Jessica to install gags instead of offering her memorable characterization of its own.