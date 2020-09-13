Rick And Morty Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest News

- Advertisement -

Rick and Morty season 5 is slowly but beginning to come together. The followup to the fourth season that aired across 2019 and 2020 already has a near-complete scene out in the wild among hints that it is nearly”from the can.”

While we don’t have a season 5 release date to discuss with you just yet, we have done some serious digging across all the multiverses to bring you the definitive guide to what’s occurring with Rick and Morty season 5, what to expect going forward, and all sorts of cool quotes and interviews with all the leaders and cast — including a few exclusives.

We have even topped it all off with our favorite Rick and Morty year 5 enthusiast theory, to help keep your brain whirring well into 2021. Where art thou, Evil Morty?

When Will Rick And Morty Season 5 Release?

Rick and Morty season 4 was aired on 10 November 2019. The show was renewed for a fifth time in May 2020. Fans could be anticipated the sequel in 2020, but on account of the present COVID-19 pandemic, the creation of a lot of shows and series have been greatly hindered. The production of Rick and Morty season 5 has temporarily ceased, but we’re anticipating the production to resume once the situation comes under control. Fans might anticipate the upcoming issue to launch sometime in 2021. We are waiting for the official announcement from the show maker to validate the release date of the season so that we can update all of the fans out there.

Rick And Morty Season 5 Cast: The Same As It Ever Was

So far as we know, the Rick and Morty year 5 cast will remain the same as those that have come before it — at least about the chief players.

Justin Roiland is (obviously) back as both Rick and Morty. Sarah Chalke will keep on voicing Beth while, similarly, Chris Parnell (Jerry) and Spencer Grammer (Summer) are back.

Expect to see a few famous faces crop up, also. Season 4 saw that the likes of Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and Sam Neill drop on by for bit-part roles. No guest stars are confirmed for season 5 as of writing, however.

Rick and Morty season 5 story: expect new worlds and adventures

We don’t know much about Rick and Morty’s prospective escapades, but Roiland aims to always keep the series fresh, rather than cover old ground. To EW, Roiland explained, “One doctrine we are apt to adopt is to keep moving forward with fresh thoughts, new worlds, and not return as often as some other shows might, just in dread of the coming off as disingenuous enthusiast service.”

Nevertheless, we do understand from the ancient footage that Morty’s’will-they-won’t-they’ flirtation with Jessica will last, as Jessica invites Morty around to her house to see a movie as he and Rick plummet into the ocean of an alien world. We also know that we will meet Rick’s long-forgotten, and unimpressive, nemesis, Mr. Nimbus. Seemingly voiced by Arrested Development’s David Cross, this could be the following cameo coming into the humor cartoon.