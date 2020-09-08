Re:Zero: Subaru Is a Fish Among Sharks as More Witches Appear

- Advertisement -

The second season of’s:’ Zero’ just gets scarier and darker with each episode. What once began as a fairly archetypal Isekai has become something far more poignant and deep. Together with whatever else, year 2 also has subtle plot progressions that allow you to go through an emotional rollercoaster combined with Subaru. Therefore, if you haven’t started watching this season, now would be a good time to look it over. That said, here’s everything you need to know about its next installment.

Re: Zero Season Two Episode 10 Release Date: When can it premiere?

The tenth episode of’s:’ Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 9, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season Two Episode 10 English Dub Online?

- Advertisement -

The next season of’Re:’ Zero’ can be obtained on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you would like to see the first period of’Re: Zero’ in English, there are dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled:ZERO: Starting Life in One World — Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re: ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

Towards its end, the first period of’s: Zero’ drifted away from its source material but ended on a satisfying and positive note. Season 2 goes back into the initial content and delves deep into the darkest arc of its overarching narrative. It all starts when Crusch and Rem cross paths with Lye and Regular. Most would recall that Lye and Regulas are still not too strong compared to Betelgeuse. But if we compare their skills with Crusch and Rem, they’re easily a lot more superior. That is the main reason things don’t end too well for Crusch and Rem if they get into a showdown with Lye and Regular. While finding himself out of Regular, Crusch loses his whole arm. Meanwhile, Lye meets something worse–Rem takes away all of her memories, and ultimately, all she can remember is her title.

Subaru and the crew find Lye and Regular in these dreadful states and also to Lye’s dismay, no one even remembers her because of what Rem did. As always, Subaru attempts to correct things by heading before. So he commits suicide only to find that his time tour skill is also of no use this time around. While some are terrified after knowing what happened to Lye and Regular, Felis begins losing his mind and even blames Emilia for the entire incident. He claims that Emilia is responsible for luring the Witch’s cult, but no one agrees with him. In the end, the team realizes that although they’re safe for some time today, they must do something regarding the Witch’s cult before it’s too late.