‘Re:Zero – Starting Life In Another World’ Season 2, Episode 11 Live Stream Details: Beatrice Vs Elsa

- Advertisement -

KEY POINTS

Subaru Contributes to Roswaal’s mansion

Elsa takes on Beatrice and Subaru

“Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World” Season 2, Episode 11 is scheduled to air Wednesday

Subaru yields to Roswaal’s mansion to examine the situation and find a solution. In”Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World” Season 2, Episode 11, Subaru matches Beatrice again.

This article contains spoilers from episodes 10 and 11

The official website released the preview trailer, spoiler stills, and summary for”Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World” Season 2, Episode 11 teasing Subaru assembly Beatrice from the forbidden library.

- Advertisement -

The spoilers hint Subaru evacuating Frederica, Petra, and the others in the mansion. He asks Frederica to head to some safer location because he prepares to discover answers and confront Elsa again.

In the preview trailer, Subaru could be viewed as convincing Beatrice, but she’s in no mood to leave the library along with the mansion. Toward the end of the trailer, Elsa looks from the library. Subaru manages to escape Beatrice.

Afterward, the duo is stopped by Elsa and a battle ensues between Beatrice and Elsa. It remains to be seen if Beatrice can conquer Elsa and reunite with Frederica along with others.

In the last episode, Subaru learns about Ryuzu Meyers and assures her that he will find out more using his”Yield By Death” ability. Throughout the incident, he vows to go back to the mansion to find Frederica’s bargain. On his way into the mansion, he bumps into Garfiel and informs him he’ll do anything to save Emilia and the Sanctuary.

The cast of”Re: Zero – Beginning Life in One World” anime includes Rie Takahashi as Emilia, Yusuke Kobayashi as Subaru Natsuki, Aimi Tanaka as Ryuzu Birma, Chinatsu Akasaki as Felt, Kana Ueda as Anastasia Hoshin, Inori Minase as Rem, Keiji Fujiwara as Aldebaran, Kenyuu Horiuchi as Wilhelm van Astrea, Yumi Uchiyama as Puck, Yukari Tamura as Priscilla Barielle, Yuichi Nakamura as Reinhard Van Astrea, Yui Horie as Felix Argyle and Takuya Eguchi as Julius Euclid.

“Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World” Season 2, Episode 11 is scheduled to air Wednesday. Fans can see the episode on Crunchyroll. The live stream episodes are available in Japanese with English subtitles.