Re:Zero Season 2 becomes the most watched series on Netflix Japan

- Advertisement -

About Re: Zero Collection

The Re: Zero series is a Japanese mild novel series that’s written by Tappei Nagatsuki.

Serialized on a website named Shosetsuko ni Naro from 2012 onwards.

- Advertisement -

Publishing of seventeen successful volumes was completed since 24th January 2014 beneath the MF Bunko imprint.

The series was officially run on 4th April 2016 to show with 25 episodes in the first season.

PLOT

The plot revolves around Subaru Natsuki, that does nothing but play games all the time.

After visiting a convenience shop, he is suddenly sent and summoned to another world. There is no indication of that had summoned him but soon after that, he befriends a half-elf silver-haired girl named Satella. She has a companion whose name is Puck.

After this episode, Natsuki’s whole life requires a turn.

ABOUT SEASON 1

The first season was full of surprises and it hooks one up with the thrills and adventures. The first season was launched on 27th June 2018.

Fans are eagerly waiting for it’s next season to stream on Netflix soon, however, the next season had already released and topped at Japan.

Season Two

Re: Zero seasons 2 is the brutal story that will definitely be worth watching and surely be well worth the wait as it’s proven in the popularity this season has gained in Japan.

Characters of season 2

Along with the previous personalities, we can expect to see some new characters in season 2.

SEASON 2 in Japan

Re: Zero Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix in Japan now. It’s been officially confirmed that these series have received the most-watched title on Netflix Japan. The official Netflix Japan Anime Twitter accounts had celebrated this information with a screenshot of both Subaru and number 1 in the side. Truly, Japan has a fantastic taste in anime, or perhaps they just like watching Subaru suffering.

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the second season for this series from around the world and also the wait is soon come to an end.