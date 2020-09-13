Home In News Researchers Have Concluded That A Supplement of L-cysteine Can Significantly Reduce Hangover...
Researchers Have Concluded That A Supplement of L-cysteine Can Significantly Reduce Hangover Symptoms

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Researchers have concluded that a supplement of L-cysteine can significantly reduce hangover symptoms in those who consider it while consuming.

 

Researchers

Significant reductions in anxiety, anxiety, headache, and nausea have been reported in those who took the supplement with a placebo group.

The supplement can be bought pretty much everywhere, but safety and effectiveness for long-term usage have not been established.

The majority of us understand what it feels like to wake up after a late night of having a few too many alcoholic beverages.

It may be a hassle, lethargy, anxiety, or nausea and vomiting, but most of us have been there at some point or another.

We tend to develop our plans for coping with that horrible feeling —

such as downing, a few aspirin alongside some Gatorade —

but researchers in the University of Helsinki in partnership with the University of Eastern Finland may have discover the”cure” for the condition.

The analysis, which demand the scientists to collect a whole group of individuals who were prepare to get drunk for free

(I bet that was hard) was published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism.

“Alcohol-related hangover symptoms: nausea, headache, stress

and stress cause worldwide considerable quantity of medical problems

and economic losses,” the investigators write.

“Many of these harmful effects are generate by alcohol

and its metabolite, acetaldehyde, which is also a common ingredient in alcohol drinks.

The goal of the present study is to investigate the effect of this amino acid L-cysteine on the alcohol/acetaldehyde related aftereffects.”

They each spent three hours drinking, and the concentration of the alcohol in the drinks was approximately 10%.

After the topics were”clearly intoxicate,” the investigators gave them among 3 pills.

The first was a placebo, although the third and second tablets were tablets containing either 600mg or 1,200 mg of L-cysteine.

When the subjects awakene the next morning,Researchers

 

The questionnaire asked about feelings of nausea, stress, anxiety, and aggravation. The results were interesting and rather unexpected.

Based on the pill that the volunteers received, they had varying levels of hangover symptoms. .

By comparison, the team that ingested the 600mg pill had decreased feelings of anxiety and anxiety

and people who consumed the 1,200 mg tablet had a significantly less severe nausea

and headache, to the point where a few had no symptoms in any way.

“L-cysteine would lower the requirement of drinking

the next day with no or less hangover symptoms: nausea, headache, stress and stress,” the investigators concluded.

“Altogether, these effects of L-cysteine are unique and seem to have

a future in relieving or preventing these symptoms that are harmful in addition to reducing the risk of alcohol dependence.”

L-cysteine can be purchase as a supplement,Researchers

 

This study generate some interesting findings,

but I think it’s safe to say that you should not stock up on this and begin making it a part of your weekend ritual.

Akanksha Ranjan

Akanksha Ranjan -
Hilary Swank
