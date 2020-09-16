Red Dead Redemption 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And And More Details !!!

- Advertisement -

The Red Dead Redemption series may follow this Van der Linde gang’s experiences, but it provides minimal context about how the team had been formed or the backstory of its ringleader Dutch Van der Linde. That is why future installments in the franchise, such as a Red Dead Redemption 3, should concentrate primarily on Dutch’s story.

The first Red Dead Redemption allows players to step into the shoes of John Marston as he’s tasked with hunting down a few of his older gang members. The second game, Red Dead Redemption 2, acts as a prequel by offering context concerning the events that resulted in the break-up of this gang through the eyes of brand new string protagonist Arthur Morgan.

However, not one of the Red Dead Redemption games has correctly explored how Van der Linde’s were founded in the first location. It is evident that the Dutch had a pattern for picking out gang members — many of those members just came to be associates as soon as they attempted robbing or conning Dutch first. However, this still doesn’t address how the ringleader went out of being feared and revered to delusion and inconsistent.

Dutch Should Be RDR3’S Main Character

A third episode could look at how Dutch founded the gang alongside Hosea Matthews, besides exploring what he was up to before becoming the leader of an infamous team. It must explain how Dutch started as charming and convincing, but as time progressed, he became delusional and unpredictable, particularly before the gang disbanded. A third installment would also offer a chance to bring back beloved characters from previous games, like John or Arthur Morgan, and explore how they became connected with the gang in the first location. Both John and Arthur were teenagers when Dutch picked them up, so younger versions of these could be attracted back to provide more insight in their stories.

It is not only that a third installment in the franchise might supply more backstory concerning how the gang shaped; another reason to check at the gang’s history is that there isn’t much to work with going forward. The majority of the primary gang members have been dead by the end of both Red Dead Redemption games, such as Dutch, Arthur, and John; therefore, any new installments would likely have to incorporate unique personalities if it isn’t going to function as a prequel. What’s more, the wild west was drastically changing at the turn of the 20th century, so the show would have better luck sticking to a western theme if it went back in time instead of forward. RDR2 set a precedent by acting as a prequel to the original match, so it would not feel out of place when a third party game went back even earlier to act as a prequel to the prequel.

There is an assortment of strong reasons why a Red Dead Redemption 3 should concentrate on the beginnings of the Van der Lindes. Still, given how much time it takes to develop Rockstar’s games and that nothing was confirmed about a brand new setup, players will only have to sit tight.