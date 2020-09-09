Reasons Why Maverick Could Still Be A Captain In Top Gun 2 ?

- Advertisement -

Maverick still being a captain is going to be a central puzzle in Best Gun: Maverick and chances are that the answer is going to be spared for the movie. Cruise and Paramount made sure the upcoming blockbuster accurately reflects how things operate in the Navy. With this, a Navy personnel officer supplied three possible reasons why someone with the same flying caliber and years in solutions as Maverick is having difficulty advancing in his career in an interview with USNI News.

The first choice is if somebody has a past archery experience, which does not appear to be the case with Maverick considering he climbed the Navy hierarchy to be a lieutenant at Top Gun. The second situation is if he’s technically retired but is permitted to stay in the support for some reason. This is a rare event, however, and is only awarded to officers who deliver something unique to the table and is based on the needs of the organization as mentioned in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act. The third potential explanation is if he left active duty for a time simply to return. That is a plausible scenario assuming that Maverick continued to fight to accept the death of Goose and the role he played in the tragedy. This is despite his conclusion after the original film to keep with his life without his RIO. Maverick even threw Goose’s dog tags at the ocean – a symbolic gesture that he’s letting go of his dead friend as well as the guilt he put on himself for the accident that claimed his life.

Outside of the above reasons, also, there are a couple of different ways that Best Gun: Maverick can explain why the titular character remains a captain after all this time. As noticed in Top Gun, Maverick has the propensity to operate outside of the box — sometimes, even straight disobeying protocols for various factors. If he has retained his penchant for defying orders, then he may have ticked off a number of his superiors, resulting in him being handed for any promotions despite his skills. It’s also an indication of immaturity that’s something that doesn’t help his chances of additional climbing through the ranks. However, the most plausible scenario given what is revealed about Top Gun: Maverick thus much is if Maverick is intentionally sabotaging his career, not needing to move up outside being a captain. The character is passionate about flying and being promoted to a higher position would indicate he would essentially become an officer behind a desk — which makes significant decisions instead of being on the ground. This is something that he is not thinking about doing as he wants to be an energetic aviator instead of giving orders to his subordinates.