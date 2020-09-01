Home Movies Ready For Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom 2’ See Woody Harrelson’s Carnage
Ready For Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom 2’ See Woody Harrelson’s Carnage

By- Anish Yadav
The new art of Woody Harrelson’s Carnage Images the deadly symbiote ready to Shoot Eddie Brock at Tom Hardy’s Venom 2.

While fans of Tom Hardy’s Venom will have to wait a little longer because of its sequel following its delay into 2021, the new art of Woody Harrelson’s Carnage should keep them excited until we get a formal first look at the symbiote villain. We briefly glimpsed Cletus Kassady in the first film as Eddie Brock went to interview the serial killer wearing a bright red wig. Fortunately, Woody Harrelson was granted a very different look for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with set photographs revealing his new hairstyle and costume earlier this year.

The brand new design from electronic artist Mizuriau pictures how Woody Harrelson’s Carnage could look like at live-action, depicting a genuinely intimidating version of the symbiote. Thus far, details are comparatively slender more than what fans can expect from the upcoming sequel starring Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson. Still, it is going to presumably introduce Carnage through Brock’s symbiote similar to the villain’s first appearances in The Amazing Spider-Man #359 and The Amazing Spider-Man #361. The artwork provides a chilling layout for the villain, highlighting the monstrous nature of the symbiote and its jaws that are horrifying. Take a look at the layout for Woody Harrelson’s Carnage for Tom Hardy’s Venom picture below.

What do you think about this design for Woody Harrelson’s Carnage? Are you eager to see Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage Pictures?

Here is the plot synopsis for your first Venom film:

The evolution story of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex, and badass character – Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything including his occupation and fiancée. Only when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which causes extraordinary superpowers – transforming him to Venom. Will these powers be enough for this new deadly protector to conquer great evil forces, particularly against the far stronger and much more weaponized symbiote rival, Riot?

Directed by Ruben Fleischer by a script written by Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg and Kelly Marcel, Venom celebrities Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott, Jenny Slate, Ron Cephas Jones, and Woody Harrelson.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is defined to be released on June 25th, 2021. Stay tuned for all the latest news.

