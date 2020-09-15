Home Entertainment Re Zero Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date And More
Re Zero Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date And More

By- Naveen Yadav
The romance and Sci-Fi anime show had won many hearts. It features various cool factors such as time travel, fantasy, activity, etc.. This tends to melt the viewer’s heart. And of course the endless romance. Fans all around the world are eager to know what’s going to happen next in the upcoming episodes. The fantasy never finishes in this dream island of Re: Zero. Rem lost her memories. And Subaru, along with his team, tries to understand what occurred. Gradually, as the episodes move, the mystery is unfolding. What will now happen to Rem? Can her memory ever return? Let’s see the release of Re Zero Season 2 Episode 11. Moreover, know what happened in the last episode.

Release date of Re Zero Season 2 Episode 11

The former episode of this anime season 2 aired on September 9, 2020. On Wednesday every week the new episodes. Also, the airing time is 10:30 PM as per Japan Standard Time.

Be aware that according to your region, the airing time differs.

The forthcoming Re Zero Season 2 Episode 11 will broadcast on September 16, 2020. There is an assortment of platforms on which the anime episodes are available. However, we recommend you to see in the official platforms.

Re Zero Season 2 Episode 11

Some of those programs where you can stream the episodes are:

Crunchyroll
Funimation
Netflix
VRV
Take notice that the most recent episodes are offered on Crunchyroll. However, the former season is there around the other mentioned platforms.

What is the overview of the anime?

Subaru returns home. The second season starts from the debut from the first season. However, Subaru hadn’t any idea of his past life. He combined a school. In that school, a witch title Echidna is waiting for him.

A battle between Lye and Regulas with Crush and Rem had happened. Meanwhile, Rem lost her memories from the past. Later, Crush and Lye battled with Subaru and his teammates. However, that has been their worst decision. Both Crush and Lye missing something during the fight. As Lye took memories of Rem, she lost her abilities too!

The story makes it intimidating and exciting as its profits. You do not forget to see the preceding episode before the next one comes. Also, if you have not streamed an episode of this anime, then you must. It’s the best thing to help keep you going.

Naveen Yadav
