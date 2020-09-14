Home Entertainment Re: Zero Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Will It Be About...
Re: Zero Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Will It Be About The Plot After The Battle The Witch Cult And The?

By- Alok Chand
The Re: Zero is an animated Japanese show. It is a novel series linked to Adventure and Dark fantasy. The writer of this series is Tappei Nagatsuki, and the publisher is Shōsetsuka ni Narō. The light novel volume consists of 6 arcs and two side stories. The show premiered on April 20, 2014.

Re: Zero Season 2

The show is adapted from a three Manga series published in North America. The writer of the series is Tappie Nagatsuki, and the publisher is a Media factory.

First Chapter has 2 volumes and it was released on June 27, 2014.

Re: Zero Second Chapter has 5 volumes, and it was published on October 25, 2014.

The third Chapter has 11 volumes and premiered on May 27, 2015.

Yen press accredited and published both manga and book series.

Anime Television series premiered on April 4, 2016. Masaharu Watanabe led the series. The writer is Masahiro Yokatani.

The show’s Producers are Sho Tanaka, Masahito Ikemoto, Yoshikazu Beniya, Aya Iizuka, Kazuo Onuki, and Eriko Aoki. Crunchyroll-Funimation licensed the anime series. There are 25 episodes from this series.

The Re: Zero Season 2 plot

The story of Re: zero revolves around the Natsuki Subaru whisking away to a different world.

There is no official statement about this new season’s plot, but we could make guesses which will continue shortly after where last year finished.

Season 1 of the anime ended with Natsuki defeating the Witch cult and the Sin Archbishop of sloth.

New-season will have 10- 15 volumes. Season two will be around the Echidna, the witch of greed, and Roswaal and Emilia’s reunion.

The Re: Zero Season 2 Cast

There is another good news for those lovers that the last season cast and personalities will come back in year 2.

Yūsuke Kobayashi will voice Subaru Natsuki in Japanese, and Sean Chiplock will communicate in English.

Rie Takahashi will communicate Emilia in Japanese, and Kayi Mills will convey precisely the same in English. Characters like Puck, Rem, Ram, Beatrice, patrasche, and others will also return.

Release Date of Re: Zero Season 2

Season 1 gained a Huge success, which has opened the doors for season two. Fans loved the sequence. The show is set to launch on July 8, 2020. The previous series was scheduled for April 2020.

However, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, it got postponed.
Fan’s wait is about to get over as the discharge date not far away.

Alok Chand

Beastars Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You To Know So Far!!!
