Re: Dive Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Need To Know What Are The Characters?

By- Alok Chand
The action princess Connect! Re: Twist ‘ kicks off at the serene landscapes of Astraea, a fantastic location where Yuuki, the main character, opens up his eyes. To his surprise, he has no memories of who he is or where he is come from. More sohe does not even understand anything about Astraea.

Re: Dive Season 2

That is when he’s introduced to his guild which comprises three ridiculous but special girls–Kokkoro, Pecorino, and Karyl. When fate brings them together, they form the”Gourmet Guild” and embark on a venture.

Riding the tide of cellular game adaptations,’Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ is only driven by the ups and downs in the travel of this”Gourmet Guild”. Its original appeal lies in its hit-or-miss humor. Still, along with that, right from the start, the anime foreshadows some shadowy spins that only begin developing midway through its runtime.

And it is these twists that finally make it stand out of the ordinary share of game adaptations. Total,’Princess Connect! Re: Twist ‘ is a very excellent anime and the ones who have watched it’s going to agree that it deserves another year. We are talking of which, to know about the renewal princess Link! Re: Dive’, read on further.

Princess Connect! Re: Fight Season 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ season 1 premiered on April 6, 2020, also using a total of 13 episodes, it finished broadcasting on June 30, 2020. ‘Princess Connect! Re: Twist’ initially seemed like a fun but generic fantasy anime. But, it surprisingly got a lot deeper than anime viewers had expected, which led to a surge in its fan following. Even so, since it only happens to be among those 3 anime series created by Cygames Pictures, we can’t be too specific when the studio renews it for one more season.

Now, since ‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ is a version of a game series of the same name, there’s still a great deal of content accessible because of season two. Adding to this, its very first season finishes with a bit of a cliffhanger where the characters prepare themselves for another adventure. The end of season 1 suggests that Cygames Pictures is considering it for another season, but it does not confirm anything like lots of anime ends on a similar note.

So, summing up things,’Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ has a reasonable chance of returning with a different season considering its popularity. On the reverse side, as it is a game adaptation, the first season could have been only a promotional anime to the original game. That being said, if everything is eventually in the anime’s favour, we can anticipate’Princess Connect! Re: Twist’ Season two to launch sometime in 2022.

