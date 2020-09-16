Ragnarok Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And News Know

- Advertisement -

While Marvel fans wait for Thor: Love and Thunder, Netflix has got us covered with its own distinct take on Norse mythology in Ragnarok.

This Norwegian Netflix first also revolves around the God of Thunder, but the remarkable body of Chris Hemsworth was swapped out for a teenaged boy who does not even realise he’s a deity.

Sold as Thor matches Skam, Ragnarok seems to have performed well for Netflix thus much, though critics are not quite as convinced just yet.

Ragnarok Season 2: Release Date

Fans and audiences keen to watch Ragnarok Season 2 as it was verified when they released season one. Thus far, there’s no official confirmation of the release date. We expected it might be released by January 2021 towards Ragnarok season two. But observing the crises all over, production work may still require longer to be accomplished. Therefore, the season one releasing could be postponed.

Ragnarok Season 2: Cast

There’s not any official confirmation concerning who the throw is in season 2. Fans are expecting the Majority of the original cast to return because of its new season for example

Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits Seier,

Theresa Frostad Eggesbo as Saxa,

Henriette Steenstrup as Turid Seier,

Synnove Macody Lund as Ran,

Emma Bones as Gry,

Gisli Orn Garoarsson as Vidar,

David Stakston as Magne Seier, and

Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor.

Ragnarok Season 2: Plot

The story of Ragnarok centres around a family who’s opposing towards Thor and god. Magne blessed with such a wonderful skill of Thor. In the previous season, Thor and Vidar had an intense struggle.

Magne was almost shedding, but quickly he strove to use lightning against Vidar. Finally, He defeated Vidar by not just beating him, but Vidar disappeared during the battle.

Now, the next season will be about Magne defeating all the other villains and the challenges he is going to face as he pushes against them.

Ragnarok Season 2: Trailer

No official preview of Ragnarok released till now. The viewers may want to wait a bit longer to witness a worldwide pandemic and its effect on the entire industry.