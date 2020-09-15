Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Exciting Information Are Here For You!

- Advertisement -

Queer Eye is a transplant American reality television series that first premiered on Netflix in 2018. It is a reboot of the show that went by the exact same name back from the’00s. The reboot features a completely different Fab Five:

The show centers around the Fab Five, helping people transform their lives entirely and become their own person, instead of making adjustments and compromises for superficial fashion sense which do not bring out their true selves. The show is very touching and heartfelt, being quite popular for its non-judgemental approach.

Made by David Collins, Queer Eye has had five seasons because its premiere at 2018, airing two seasons every year. Queer Eye also remains among the very highly-rated reality television series, with a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Queer Eye Season 6 Release Date, Plot

Netflix has confirmed Queer Eye for a different season. Though typically Netflix airs two-season annually, this season has taken a set back with the epidemic of this coronavirus and the resulting pandemic and lockdown. On the other hand, the filming to the 6th season had already begun in March, together with the crew sharing a photo of this much-loved throw on the place.

The Fab Five take on Texas for their next season, a country considered to be a part of this Bible belt and, in a number of ways, really conservative. So it’ll be a difficult season for the Fab Five, and it will be interesting to see Texas’s reaction to the cast.

The cast for season 6 of queer eye

The cast for season 6 will reunite, and we can see all the members of Fab 5 coming back in season 6. If these five won’t return on show, the series won’t be the same, but thank God they are!

Antone Porowski Tan France Karamo Brown Bobby Berk Jonathan Van