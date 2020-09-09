Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know About The

- Advertisement -

Queer Eye is all about energy, helping other people, and bringing some serious happiness into people’ lives. Regardless of whether it is through Karamo’s elevating motivational speeches. Jonathan Van Ness’s marvelousness and skin care and hair tips. Bobby’s inconceivable house remodel abilities. Or Antoni’s guacamole the Queer Eye group light up the lives of those they’re sent to us and help to watch at home.

The release date for season 6 of Queer eye

The first season for the series was premiered in February 2018, and the fifth season of queer eye was released 5th June 2020. In between both of these season, we got five seasons, and as stated by the founders of this series, there’ll be season 6 too.

- Advertisement -

But due to this pandemic, the filming and shooting of this series have been stopped on account of these guidelines. But we’re certain that there will be season 6, but it’ll be delayed.

The precise date and any statement regarding the release date have never been made so far, but whenever the situation is probably OK, the filming for the show will resume.

The cast for season 6 of queer eye

The cast for season 6 will reunite, and we can see all of the associates of Fab 5 arriving back in season 6. If these five won’t return on the show, the series won’t be the same, but thank God they are!

Antone Porowski Tan France Karamo Brown Bobby Berk Jonathan Van

Plot: Queer Eye Season 6:

In the last seasons, we have noticed that Fab Five has completed a makeover in five different parts of the earth. If we see that the prior seasons then 5 nations which are covered are Georgia, Kansas, Japan, Missouri, and Pennsylvania.

In this season the Fab five will be back to the south. Fab Five in an interview with Deadline revealed they would,”return to their southern roots” to”scour the prairie at a quest for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little.” The location of the series is set to be in Austin, Texas.