Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast And More Other New Info That We Know Netflix

Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast And More Other New Info

By- Santosh Yadav
Season 5 of Queer Eye lately dropped Netflix, and if you’ve already watched every single episode, chances are you’re currently in Fab Five withdrawal, and you want more. While distracting oneself with TV isn’t necessarily the answer when real life becomes overwhelming, Queer Eye’s focus on acceptance and love seems more on point than ever, so the good thing is that the wait for season 6 shouldn’t be *that* long. After all, the series began broadcasting in 2018, and we’re already five complete seasons in. Here’s what we know about when you are going to get another Fab Five fix.

The release date for season 6 of Queer eye

The initial season for the show was triggered in February 2018, and the fifth season of queer eye premiered 5th June 2020. In between these two season, we have five seasons, and as stated by the creators of this show, there’ll be 6 also.

However, due to this pandemic, the filming and shooting of this series have been stopped on account of the guidelines. But we are sure that there’ll be season 6, but it will be delayed.

The exact date and any statement regarding the release date have not been made so far, but whenever the situation is probably OK, the filming for the show will restart.

The cast for season 6 of queer eye

The cast for season 6 will return, and we could see all of the associates of Fab 5 arriving back in season 6. If these five won’t return on the display, the show will not be the same, but thank God they are!

  1. Antone Porowski
  2. Tan France
  3. Karamo Brown
  4. Bobby Berk
  5. Jonathan Van
