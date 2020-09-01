- Advertisement -

Quantum Physics May Upend Our Macroscopic Reality In The Universe

Once again, quantum physics is looking at our idea of fact into question Quantum Physics May Upend

If you’re familiar with quantum physics, that on very tiny scales, the Universe may be very weird. Particles act like particles and waves in equal time. An electron can be in a single vicinity, and then abruptly in every other area, without ever passing via a point among those two spots. Or even a single particle can engage with itselfQuantum Physics May Upend.

But on the macroscopic scale, matters are extra “normal”. At least, we suppose. But possibly quantum physics additionally impacts us, as macroscopic observers. And latest studies posted in Nature Physics says for even macroscopic observers, quantum physics may also call our reality into question.

The experiment, known as Wigner’s friend, goes like this. You have a scientist, let’s call him Charlie, who is sealed inside a lab. He makes an observation of a particle as either red or blue. His friend, Alice, waits outside. From Alice’s perspective, she doesn’t know whether Charlie measured the particle as red or blue.

According to her, until she opens up that lab door and asks Charlie what he saw, the particle is both red and blue at the same time. This is similar to the outcome we see in the Schrödinger’s cat experiment, where a cat in a box is both alive and dead until observed.

