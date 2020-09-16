- Advertisement -

Public health experts are concerned at the rising number of coronavirus cases in a bit more than a half-dozen countries right now,

as experts such as Dr Anthony Fauci warn that the US is going to be in store to get a”hard” autumn and winter.

The states are seeing coronavirus cases rise and stay at a high rate, based on data from The New York Times.

Up to now, according to Johns Hopkins University, the US has recorded almost 6.6 million coronavirus instances and over 195,000 deaths.

Among the latest reports and updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the united states is a new research study

Researchers now believe coronavirus instances might have been circulating through the US much sooner than they originally thought.

which will be roughly a month before the CDC thinks the virus arrived in the nation.

That’s according to a study published Thursday in the Journal of Medical Internet Research,

that CNN notes found a”statistically significant uptick” at the clinic and hospital visits beginning

the week of December 22 by patients presenting symptoms of respiratory disorders.

Meanwhile, as well as learning more about that starting point of this coronavirus crisis in the US,

White House health adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has sounded more alerted in recent days about what comes next —

specifically, that Americans must prepare to”hunker down”

and steel themselves for a hard fall and winter relative to the coronavirus pandemic.

And seven countries are essentially Exhibit A for what he is discussing

Though the number of coronavirus cases has dropped to less than 40,000 daily in the united states,

that number remains”a unacceptable evaluation,” based on Fauci,

that also works as manager of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The rising amount of coronavirus instances in the following seven nations,

Based on information in The New York Times, states that are seeing an alarming amount of new coronavirus cases include:

Nebraska, by way of example, has observed nearly 2,300 fresh coronavirus cases

COVID-19 cases over the last week, equal to 119 new cases per 100,000 individuals.

The state also has a positive test rate of 10%, according to COVID Act Currently .

Another country on this list is South Carolina,

that ended up on a list prepared by the White House Coronavirus Task Force of states in a kind of”red zone”

based on their increasing numbers of coronavirus instances.

it’s seen over 6,910 new COVID-19 instances within the past week, equal to a 134 cases per 100,000 individuals.