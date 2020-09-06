Prodigal Son Season 2: Netflix New Release Date, And Everything You Need To know

- Advertisement -

Prodigal Son Season 2: if you’re into dark and crime mysteries then this series is the perfect game for you. Prodigal Son is back using its another season to rock the ground. The intriguing storyline of this internet series manages to capture the attention of its viewers.

- Advertisement -

It retains the audience attached to the ongoing mystery of this show, Prodigal Son. Read below to get to know everything from release date to throw and storyline of this thrilling new series.

After Will Prodigal Son Season 2 Release?

The first period of Prodigal Son first aired in September 2019 on FOX. The next edition of this series was renewed in May 2020 from the production. The official announcement hasn’t been made from the creation.

On the other hand, the second installment of Prodigal Son is decided to launch on FOX at the end of 2020 or from early 2021. But on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic all over the planet, the coming season isn’t sure to drop off according to the decided release date.

Who Is In The Casting Of Prodigal Son Season 2?

The incorporating star cast in the last season is expected to return to the display reprising their roles for season 2. These include Tom Payne at the role of criminal profile Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen playing the role of serial killer Martin Whitely, Bellamy Young behaving as Jessica, and Halson Sage as Ainsely.

What’s The Anticipated Plot Of The Prodigal Son Season 2?

The story has the theme of playing cat and mouse games. The storyline is all about the male protagonist of the show, Malcolm Bright, whose father Martin Whitely who is a serial killer. In his youth, Malcolm was the secret to demonstrate his father guilty of his crimes.

Eventually Malcolm Bright joins the NYPD as a criminal profile to once again connect dots into the puzzle that hints to his dad being accused of his crime. What is intended to occur in Season the production doesn’t yet disclose 2. But surely this upcoming Season is worth waiting for.