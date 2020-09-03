Princess Connect! Re: Dive Season 2: Expectations From Release Date And From Plot This Time !!

- Advertisement -

Princess Link! Re: Dive is a Japanese role-playing movie game manufactured by Cygames. First, release in Japan on February 15, 2018, for Android and iOS devices. Now it’s a sequel, which is a series of identical names. The very first game of Re: Dive launch on February 18, 2015, till June 20, 2015, in Japan. An animation adoption is trending using the same title –the first season of the anime premiered on April 6, 2020.

Re: Dive Season 2 Release Date:

Season 1 of the show has a total of 13 episodes and premiere on April 6, 2020. It initially seems to be a fun but frequent fantasy anime.

The end of the season one suggests that it is going to have season two. But till today, no launch date or any announcement regarding this is there. We are anticipating some news to arrive until late 2020.

Expectations From Re: Dive Season 2:

However, it's significantly deeper; this is among the reasons for so many viewers surge. Season one ends on a cliffhanger where personalities prepare themselves for another adventure.

The storyline consists of Landscapes of Astrea, a fantastic place where Yuki opens his eyes. He has no memories of his past and moreso no understanding about the place.

That is when he meets his guild that includes three unique women Kokkaro, Pocorine, Karyl. They form a group and set out on an experience. He is riding the tide of Module game adaptations. The series also witnesses the ups and downs faced by them.

Overall it’s a fantastic anime, and any more who have watched it once will proceed for season 2. I am merely expecting Season 2 to discharge quickly!