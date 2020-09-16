- Advertisement -

Poco India has verified that the Poco X3 will be launching in India on September 22 at noon.

The gaming-centric Poco X3 NFC was launched in Europe earlier this month and is expected to be an identical version lacked the NFC attribute.

Qualcomm’s Sachin Kalantri has confirmed that the Snapdragon 732G processor will power the telephone.

Recently, a tipster claimed the Indian version would include a larger battery and be outfitted with 8GB of RAM.

Ahead of the launching of a great mid-range smartphone, here’s a look at the phone’s specifications.

If most of the specifications of Poco X3 will be the same as the Poco X3 NFC,

it will include a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display using a DynamicSwitch 120Hz refresh rate,

which will switch refresh rates according to the usage to preserve battery.

The refresh speed can fall as low as 50Hz when watching a static picture to conserve battery.

It is going to also include a sampling rate of 240Hz, which is expected to give the users an advantage over other players.

As confirmed earlier, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip paired with Adreno 618 GPU.

On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX 682 primary sensor.

It also has a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle 13MP camera along with a two MP Telemacro camera and a 2MP thickness detector.

On the front, it’s a 20MP snapper to get selfies placed inside a very small cutout.

All of this will be backed by a 5,160 mAh battery or bigger supported by 33W fast-charging.

At the Poco NFC launching, Poco claimed it would fully charge the phone in 65 minutes.

The telephone will come in 2 colours — Shadow Grey and Cobalt Blue, using a relatively more important Poco branding.

The phone will be marketed through Flipkart and is expected to retail at Rs 20,000 onwards.