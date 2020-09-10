Pennyworth Season 2: Who Is The Cast? With Overview Of This Season

- Advertisement -

An official announcement was made on October 30, 2019, concerning the release of Pennyworth season 2, which is expected to happen at the end of this season (October-November). The production process has already begun. Though there was a stop throughout the march because of COVID-19 scenarios it was resumed later.

This American crime drama based on the DC comic book launched its very first season on July 28, 2019, on Epix. The creators are Danny Cannon and Bruno Heller. The show has done 1 season with 10 episodes. The forthcoming season is expected to release in the exact same manner with 10 episodes.

Overview of Pennyworth season 2

The protagonist of the film is Alfred Pennyworth, who’s Bruce Wayne’s mythical butler. He was a former SAS soldier during his 20s. He started security and started working with Thomas Wayne who was likely to be the future father of Bruce Wayne. It mainly focuses on the connection between Pennyworth and Thomas Wayne.

The very first season showcased a group named superhero civilization that worked against the British authorities. Their goal was Thomas Wayne for which they kidnapped Esme, who Alfred was a relationship to give in the exchange of Thomas. He devises a smart program and saves them equally.

Arthur then proceeds to discuss this thing together with Thomas, who offers him a job. He’s nothing like the other superheroes and comprises very less resemblance from them. This show is based on a spy thriller.

Season 2 is expected to start from where it stopped. But, Alfred has a very long way to go until he takes the position of Batman’s butler. Season 1 ended in a cliffhanger leaving us wondering who killed Thomas. There are chances for more information regarding Thomas and Martha’s relationship. Alfred may also get into some real trouble this season.

Cast and characters of Pennyworth season 2

Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth

Ben Aldridge as Thomas Wayne

Ryan Fletcher as Dave Boy

Hainsley Lloyd as Bazza

Dorothy Atkinson as Mary Pennyworth

Polly Walker as Peggy Sykes

Paloma Faith as Bet Sykes

Jason Flemyng as Lord James Harwood