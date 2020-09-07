Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need to Know About It

- Advertisement -

Peaky Blinders is a crime TV series available on Netflix. The series has become very popular, and enthusiasts are wondering when next season is coming out. So far, there are just five seasons out. However, Peaky Blinders Season 5 leaves us on a cliffhanger as the series ends with Tommy Shelby’s fate hanging, so when is Peaky Blinders Season 6 coming?

If you haven’t watched the show yet, go right ahead and give it a try. Peaky Blinders won the Best Drama Series award. Its success resulted in the show being renewed, and therefore we are now waiting for now 6 to be published. The series stands among the best blockbuster web series on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date

- Advertisement -

Right now, the creation of the upcoming season is on hold as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but we expect the team to restart filming soon. According to Anthony Byrne, the show’s director, the production team was all set to start filming. Costumes, camera, lenses, and throw, was prepared. However, the pandemic became an impediment for the show to continue. Now the team has to put everything up again.

Byrne also said the production of season six could start again early 2021. Therefore we might be looking for a 2021 or beginning of 2022 release.

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cast?

Most of the last cast members will return to reprise their roles: Cillian Murphy (as Tommy Shelby), Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby), Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne), Annabelle Wallis (Grace), Natasha O’Keeffe (Lizzie Shelby), Sam Claflin (Oswald Mosley). We can also expect some additional cast members to return.

Anthony Bryne also verified that a new female character could be seen in season 6. However, the design is not yet been cast. Additionally, there are discussions that Stephen Graham might appear in the upcoming season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6: What Is It About?

Season five finished with Tommy Shelby pointing a gun at his head. Anthony Byrne verified that S6 would pick up straight from that spectacle.

In terms of many unanswered questions that S5 left us, we can only speculate at the moment, since the plot is kept tightly under wraps.