Peaky Blinders season 6 latest news, Tommy Shelby, to blame for Grace’s ex-husband’s death

The fifth season of Peaky Blinders ended on a huge cliffhanger -with all the ghostly reappearance of a much-loved personality who had been killed off at an earlier season, and also the fate of gangster Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) left hanging in the balance.

Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) was heartbroken when he realised Grace Shelby (Annabelle Wallis) had murdered him on Peaky Blinders in one. The couple later reunited and conceived a child before marrying after Grace’s first husband’s death. But could Tommy happen to be engaged in Clive Macmillan’s (Henry Garrett) death and have to manage the consequences of his actions?

Two years after Grace left Birmingham, Tommy ordered a reunion after learning she was in London.

Although she was married to Clive at this stage, the pair couldn’t resist each other and shared a night.

Grace told Tommy she’d fallen pregnant at the end of the season and once the series returned two years had elapsed.

During this season, Grace gave birth to Charles Shelby and married Tommy after her husband took his own life, but Peaky Blinder’s fans have questioned Clive’s death.

Discussing the thing, one Reddit user commented: “All we’ve heard is’her family believed it was a crash, do not tell it was suicide.’

“Is that it? No additional detail? Can we think Tommy had something to do with it?

“Or perhaps Grace said,’Yeah it was not me because I have knocked up after time with another guy. ”’

Could Tommy happen to be linked to Clive’s death during the two years lost from Peaky Blinders?

And Tommy’s first wife Grace might take another look from beyond the grave, following Annabelle Wallis cautioned that the personality” has some unfinished business”.

With a lot of queries in need of answering and celebrity Emmett J Scanlan describing next season’s scripts as”so f***ing good”, there is a lot to be excited about in regards to Peaky Blinders’ fifth series.