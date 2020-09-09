P Valley season 2 All you wanna know about release date and more!

- Advertisement -

The drama that follows the lives of employees of a Mississippi strip club.

Season 1 of the hit series may have only just concluded on Starz.

But fans are already curious as to when they can expect a second season to premiere.

Season 1 earned critical acclaim and strong ratings and positive reviews, in return the network wasted little time in renewing P-Valley for Season 2 on July 27, per the sources.

The season was renewed when more than half the season left to air, which clearly shows the vote of confidence of the makers and the network towards the forthcoming season’s success.

President of original programming at Starz, Christine Davis, said “P-Valley has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive.”

Release date

Although the show has been renewed for 2nd season but the suspense of when is still there.

There is no such information on when it will be released but only can predict a July 2021 premiere.

Moreover, it is also being said that season 2 will consist of 10 episodes which is 2 episodes more than season1.

