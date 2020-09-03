Ozark Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Some Other New Details

- Advertisement -

Ozark is an American crime drama series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark William for Netflix. The first season was released on July 12, 2017, followed by the second season on August 31, 2018, and the next season was released on March 27, 2020.

After giving three deep seasons, the show has acclaimed several positive reviews. Now fans are eager to know if season 4 is on the cards.

The narrative follows a married couple who moves their family to the Ozarks following a money-laundering plot that went wrong. However, they become entangled with local criminals. So read on to find out whether this extreme and interesting series will be back for the next year.

Release Date

Netflix has confirmed that Ozark will have a fourth year. Regrettably, this will be the final of this show. Along with the upcoming series will have 14 episodes but will be released in two different batches of seven.

In terms of the launch date of season 4, it’s quite difficult to predict considering the release dates for Ozark have varied in the past. Most of all, the S4 release date will depend greatly on if filming can start amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cast

While the group hasn’t made any casting information, we could make a fantastic guess on which significant cast members will return. We can expect to see Jason Bateman (as Marty Byrde), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde).

Some other cast members include Charlie Tahan like Wyatt Langmore, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, and Felix Solis as Omar Navarro.

Plot

At the end of S3, we saw Marty and Wendy working more closely together with the Navarro Cartel. Season 4 will focus on Wendy’s conclusion on how she let her brother Ben perish and how this will affect her and her loved ones, especially because Jonah Byrde took his uncle’s death badly.

What will happen in year 4 appears to be quite vague now? But since the fourth season is going to be the last rush, we can be sure many loose ends will probably be wrapped up.