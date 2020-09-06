Ozark Season 4: Netflix Release Date Here’s Update We Have Shared An Update On Its Filming

- Advertisement -

What can we expect from Season 4 of the Ozark? What are the current updates? Here’s what we know about the cast, release date, and plot of Ozark 4.

Ozark Season 4: Release Date

- Advertisement -

After filming delays on account of this coronavirus pandemic, it’s been proposed by Ozark show star, producer, and manager, Jason Bateman, that generation on season four will commence in November.

But, Bateman added that he likely would not steer the first two episodes as initially planned. Season one came out in July 2017, followed by season two in August 2018. Season three required a bit longer to make than normal. The fans can expect season 4 to hit the screens in 2021.

Ozark Season 4: Plotline

The extended period, which will consist of 14 episodes, will see Marty Byrde (Arrested Development’s Bateman) and his wife Wendy (The Big C’s Laura Linney) keep their dodgy dealings in the mountainous Ozarks following their original money-laundering plot in Chicago went awry.

Over the previous three seasons, we’ve seen the few take on risky customers whilst devoting a variety of relatives in their criminal activities, which as a result, led to some shock deaths throughout the previous show.

With the Byrdes having finally won over cartel leader Omar Navarro, will the couple be facing fewer opponents whilst pursuing their illicit business in year four?

Season four includes a lot of questions to answer before Ozark ends for good, so with this in mind, here’s what we know about the upcoming season, as it will arrive on Netflix and theories regarding the Byrde household’s fate.

At the end of season 3, The Byrdes had won Navarro over by working (temporarily ) with the FBI to finish the gang warfare by bringing the rival Lagunas cartel.

Season four could also look at Wendy’s choice to let her brother Ben perish and what impact this could have on her and the rest of her family — particularly Jonah Byrde who took his uncle’s death badly.

Ozark Season 4: Cast

Jason Bateman as Martin “Marty” Byrde

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Jordana Spiro as Rachel Garrison

Jason Butler Harner as Roy Petty

Esai Morales as Camino “Del” Del Rio

Peter Mullan as Jacob Snell