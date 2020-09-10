Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Plot, What Will This Season Bring For Fans?

- Advertisement -

Overlord season 4: The Japanese dark dream -“Overlord” is anime based on the manga series of the same name written by Kugane Maruyama. Since 30 July 2012, two volumes are published till now. In the event, the popularity may continue. Further, the author has intended for 17 novels.

What Was The Narrative of The Third Season?

- Advertisement -

Once again, the third season is split into two narrative arcs. One of them follows how Enri and Npheria in Carne Village progress are tied with Ainz’s plans. And the other one shows how they are connected to Ainz’s headway of ruling the world and the Empires’ actions.

It makes you invested in them by giving depth on the planet outside Nazarick and other characters. It manages to provide a fulfilling ending though the story overall is relatively slow. The series has excellent humor and dialogues. You are most likely routing for the poor guy to win; that is Overload’s most massive strength.

What Will This Season Bring For Fans?

Perhaps, a bloody duel between Gazef and Ainz leading to Gazef’s death and the kingdom surrendering to Ainz, the next season ended. We may anticipate in the fourth summer, new abilities of Ainz’s. However, Ainz became the king of the Capital in the past season. Thus, this will follow up on this arc in another season.

Overlord Season-4: Release

The ongoing current pandemic COVID-19 has slow the making of the sequence. Fans are waiting for the Overlord and may have to wait longer even though there’s no statement made by the creators. But we have more chance of its release in mid-2021. So, men, are you excited to see it!

Overlord Season-4: Cast

Here we understand a few of the cast expected to come back in the fourth season:

Satoshi Hino as Momonga

Masayuki Katou as Narberal Gamma

Sumire Uesaka as Demi Urge

Yumi Hara as Albedo

Manami Numakura as Shalltear Bloodfallen