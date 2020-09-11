Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Characters, The Expected Plot of And Latest Updates?

- Advertisement -

Overlord Season 4: it’s a Japanese arcade based on Overlord. It is based on a manga from Kugane Maruyama. The show has till now given us seasons, and the audiences have loved all of them. The audience expects for the fourth season. Here’s what we must tell you about it.

Release Date of Overlord Season 4

- Advertisement -

Yes, There’ll be the fourth year. However, due to this COVID-19 pandemic, the production has been stopped. The show has a lot to discover, of course, they’ll be coming up with season 4. Also, season 3 was a hit along with the exhibit has a wide fanbase. The season 4 could release in 2021.

The Cast of Overlord Season 4

The characters which will be returning includes:

Maranello Fiora, voiced by Yuma Uchiyama

Demiurge, voiced by Masayuki Kato

Shalltear Bloodfallon, expressed by Sumire Uesaka

Albedo said by Yumi Hara

Ainz Ooal Gown said by Chris Gerrero

Although there is no information about other personalities, this makes us presume that the show might introduce a few new characters in the fourth year.

The Expected Plot of Overlord Season 4

The forthcoming season will select from where the previous season ended. There isn’t much revealed about the storyline. There is no trailer as well to obtain a notion.

Negredo and Rubaredo, the two sisters, were in the primary lead for a long time, but their role has become mediocre in the previous seasons. The Frost Dragons were still witnessed in the former season, meaning that they need to get defeated.

This year will be all about Aniz, hopefully. There’s not any doubt he is quite potent but still, the more the power, the more people need to steal it from you. This season will be hard for him, and as he must endure after all of the stones were thrown at him.