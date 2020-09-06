Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Are you a fan of the dark fantasy Japanese anime series Overlord? After that, hold on to your excitement as we have some amazing news regarding it! After broadcasting three seasons of the animated show, Netflix Originals have suggested a massive probability of broadcasting up Overlord Season 4. This black dream anime show is based on Kugane Maruyama’s comic series. All three seasons aired up in the various years of 2015, 2017, and 2019. Several rumors are turning around the launch date of their coming installment. So, to clear all your doubts, we’ve cited some trustworthy information in the below sections; check out!

Release Date

The series is all set to continue to another adventuresome season. The date has not been declared and finalized due to the outbreak. Creators of the series want the plot of this new season for a mystery, so no specifics regarding which have been provided to any website. But we do understand that the Overlord series can not be concluded without the fourth season. We also know that the series can also anticipate the fifth season to be released shortly too.

Overlord Season 4 cast

The following season would be having the same voice overcast, and the characters enjoy:

Maranello Fiora (voiced by Yuma Uchiyama)

Demiurge (voiced by Masayuki Kato)

Shalltear Bloodfallon (voiced by Sumire Uesaka)

Albedo (voiced by Yumi Hara)

Ainz Ooal Gown (voiced by Chris Gerrero)

What Is The Storyline Of Overlord Season 4

The production studio of Overlord has maintained the plot a secret. However, according to the estimation, the storyline centers on Ainz. The coming streak might present his skills in fighting off the obstacles. Ainz is recorded within a movie game and wasn’t able to get out of it. Additionally, there, he manages to prove himself a king. The storyline of Overlord Season 4 is very likely to move in a way where Ainz finds his exclusive new world. Also, it might present his will and attempt to understand the things behind his catch.