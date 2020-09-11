Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates You Need To Know!!

- Advertisement -

Are you a lover of this dark dream Japanese anime series Overlord? After that, please proceed for your excitement as we have got some superb news seeing it! After broadcasting three seasons of the animated series, Netflix Originals have suggested a huge probability of broadcasting up Overlord Season 4. This black fantasy anime show relies on Kugane Maruyama’s comic show. All three seasons were released up at the different years of 2015, 2017, and 2019. Most rumors are turning around the launch of the future installment. Thus, to clear all your doubts, we have cited some trustworthy information in the below sections. Check out!

Release date of Overlord 4

There is not any release date announced by Netflix or the founders. Because of COVID-19, most television programs and chains were put into a standstill for at least six months. But the lovers of Overlord are expecting the launch of the 4th movie by July 2021.

The cast of Overlord 4

The same cast is expected to voice from the new show performing it for the past three seasons.

Yuma Uchiyama voices Maranello Fiora.

Masayuki Kato voices demiurge.

Sumire Uesaka voices Shalltear Bloodfallon.

Yumi Hara voices albedo.

Chris Gerrero voices Sainz Ooal Gown.

What’s the Plot of Overlord Season 4?

The creative studio of Overlord has maintained the plot of a puzzle. But, according to the estimation, the storyline centers on Ainz. The forthcoming streak might present his abilities in fighting the obstacles. Ainz is listed inside a film game and wasn’t able to escape it. Moreover, there, he manages to show himself a king. The storyline of Overlord Season 4 will be quite likely to move in a sense where Ainz finds his whole new universe.

Also, it could demonstrate his will and attempt to comprehend what exactly behind his catch.