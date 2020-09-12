Overlord Season 4: More Updates Regarding The Cast, Plot And Release Date For Fans.

- Advertisement -

After almost two decades because Overlord’s third season concluded, fans of the hit anime are starting to ask whether or not the series will ever return for season 4?

As is the nature of adapting novels or manga, anime fans are used to long breaks between seasons but after a certain quantity of time, they begin to be concerned about potential cancellations.

Will There Be A Season 4 Of Overlord?

At the time of writing, the fourth season of Overlord has not been officially confirmed by Madhouse animation studios.

When the third season of Overlord reasoned back in October 2018, not many of us would have thought we’d go two years without any type of confirmation for a fourth season. That having been said, fans of Overlord are already used to long hiatus’ between seasons, so this isn’t necessarily surprising.

Happily, we do indicate that there’ll become the fourth installment of Overlord. Talking at the 2019 AnimagiC convention, scriptwriter Kugane Maruyama revealed that season 4 was”extremely likely” to be produced.

Release date of Overlord 4

There’s no release date declared by Netflix or the creators. Because of COVID-19, most of the television programs and series were set into a standstill for at least 6 months. However, the fans of Overlord are anticipating the release of the 4th movie by July 2021.

The Cast:

We cannot affirm any new cast, for now. But we can tell you that fresh characters will join in this season for sure.

Maranello Fiora voiced by Yuma Uchiyama

Demiurge voiced by Masayuki Kato

Shalltear Bloodfallon voiced by Sumire Uesaka

Albedo voiced by Yumi Hara

Ainz Ooal Gown voiced by Chris Gerrero

In this forthcoming season, we may find new characters too. Let’s hope for a burst coming along with it.

Plot:

It is the story of the year 2138. After losing the vibrancy an internet role-playing game is the place for a shutdown, after a fantastic streak of 12-years. But before the final shutdown, its servers generated a new reality. Within this reality, the game traps one of the show’s characters. And its avatar having tried everything and not having the ability to obtain the exit starts a journey looking for somebody who could have been caught just like him, and he also notes that now they have no more problems with the killings and other social taboos.

This show is a mixture of Dark, Thriller, Fantasy, and Drama. There are many characters in this show, but the main characters are Albedo and Momonga. The main story revolves around these two characters. In this forthcoming season, many challenges await the protagonist of this series Aziz’ (formerly called Momonga).

The lovers have developed various solutions and theories, and, some of them seem to make sense. In this IV part of this narrative, we are uncertain about what is going to come, and the suspense is killing everybody. But what can anyone do about it? , for the time being, nothing. Stay tuned for the updates and await the new season.