Over the Moon Netflix release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know so far

By- Dhanraj
Netflix has really delivered some major hits in the animation genre and now it ‘sit’s betting big on it ‘sit’s an upcoming feature, Over the Moon. This movie is directed by Glen Keane who is best known for his extensive work for Pixar. Audrey Wells was hired by Pearl Studio to write an adaptation of the classic Chinese myth. This is also the last work of the demised writer. Netflix acquired distribution rights to the film and Glen Keane was set to direct.[4] However, during this, Audrey Wells passed away in 2018, making this her final film to work on.

The official release date of the film is confirmed. This movie is scheduled to release on October 23, 2020 on Netflix worldwide.

Steven Price has been confirmed to be the film’s composer and the titular original song was teased in the trailer.

Over the Moon is an upcoming American-Chinese computer-animated adventure musical comedy film directed by Glen Keane and co-directed by John Kahrs in their feature directorial debuts from a screenplay by Audrey Wells. The film is produced by Pearl Studio and is animated by Sony Pictures Image works.

Over the Moon Cast and official synopsis

This movie has assembled a very diverse Asian voice cast which includes Cathy Ang as Fei Fei, Robert G Chiu as Chin, Phillipa Soo as Chang’ Chang’ e, Ken Jeong as the Gobi, John Cho as Ba Ba, Ruthie Ann Miles as Mother, Sandra Oh as Mrs Zhong, Margaret Cho as Auntie Ling, Kimiko Glenn as Auntie Mei, Artt Butler as Ma-Ma.

The official synopsis for the movie reads “Fueled with determination; and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the Moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.”

The animation of the movie is top-notch and simply breath-taking. It utilizes many animated techniques including the CGI and traditional hand-drawn animation. The same team behind the Dream Works Abominable has animated this movie. It also feels like a Pixar movie owing to the director’s extensive work for the Pixar.

Over the moon trailer and first impressions

The trailer of the movie is really excited it promises a grounded mythical adventure. The first half of the trailer starts as a real feature with some fantastical part about the imaginations of a child and her struggles to build her homemade rocket. But it ends with teasing a world of mythological creatures and a bright and colorful adventure.

Dhanraj

