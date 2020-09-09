Outlander season 6: Claire Fraser star speaks on next move ‘Had to find different outlet’

- Advertisement -

Lead actors Caitriona and her co-star Sam Heughan, who performs highlander Jamie Fraser, have been with fans of Outlander since the very first ever episode. However, lately, they’ve taken a little step back in their own roles since Claire and Jamie to work as producers on the show. Now, in a recent interview, Caitriona has voiced her desire to perform more work behind the camera.

Marsali has been part of the Outlander family because season three when she snuck aboard a boat heading for the Caribbean with Fergus Fraser (César Domboy), Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). She went on to wed Fergus, and the pair have several children with Marsali expecting another kid as season six nears. But now, actress Lauren has spoken about the other projects she is working on away from Outlander.

When asked what keeps her interested in Outlander and what she enjoys most, Caitriona commented: “So many things.

It has certainly changed over the years for me personally, and I think that was part of the chief reason why I had been so eager to become a maker. In most ways, seasons one and two, I was only on set all the time.

“Season three, the show started to open up a whole lot longer and it was no more all told through Claire’s perspective.” She proceeded to explain: “So since now three I have really had less to perform.

“To be able to keep growing in this series, it felt as though I had to find another outlet and start expanding and discovering new things to learn. That is what becoming a producer has been around.

“It has been a really interesting learning curve.”

However, despite playing one of the lead roles, Caitriona is part of a team of producers who’ve also been on the show since day one.

“Obviously there’s a limitation to our participation and a limitation to our sway because there is such a powerful group of makers already there,” she told Tim Downie and David Berry on their own podcast Outcasts.

“Moving forward, I’ve made no secret I would like to guide.

“I think this would be the ideal opportunity for me since I know that the show so nicely, I know the team so well.