Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Read Here All Latest News

By- Ajeet Kumar
Outer Banks Season 2 We can’t think of another better way to invest our time amid this lockdown than to watch Netflix teen mystery collection, Outer Banks. The first season is all about the treasure hunt, and it is a fairly short and sweet story. Since the very first season ended in a cliffhanger leaving a lot of unanswered questions. Season 2 is on its way to address the purpose.

About the series: Outer Banks

This television series is Made by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke. It was released on April 15, 2020. The story has actual elements of rivalry. The story revolves around a group of teenage friends, known as Pogues from the Outer Banks of Carolina, who’ve determined desires of solving the mystery of John B’s missing father.

Release Date And Production Details Revealed By The Crew!

According to the sources, we learned that the cast and crew were intending to start the production of this second installment in the forthcoming weeks, so it’s very good to know that the filming is actually in motion.

There are many other original movies and shows which are yet to resume filming or production of their show due to the continuing Coronavirus pandemic situation.

Chase Stokes confessed about the beginning of filming of season 2 on Instagram. Also, Jonathan Daviss affirmed the filming beginning date on Twitter.

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Plot Details

Season 1 saw the Pogues hunt North Carolina’s Outer Banks for a boat that sunk with millions of dollars of gold on board. By the finale, fans watched them find the treasure, to have it discharged by Ward. Ward also framed John B to the murder of Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter), which drove him and Sarah to flee from the cops on a ship in the middle of a significant storm. Along the way, their boat capsized, and everyone back in the OBX thought that they were dead. Fortunately, they have rescued by another ship, and at Season 1’s end, they are on their way to the Bahamas to take back what was stolen from them.

Series founder Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly that the boat-wreck finish of Season 1 set up the sophomore season to start at a new location. “We’ll definitely have at least a component of Season 2 that’ll occur in the Bahamas,” he explained. “But it will all come back into the Outer Banks because that’s our spiritual home. So we’ll contact the Outer Banks pretty quickly.”

In the same interview, Pate teased some fresh plots on the horizon. “There will be some new mysteries and a few new ideas,” he explained. “Everything comes off the same spine of the same narrative, but it branches out in a way that hopefully, the audience won’t see coming.

As for the Kooks, at the end of Season 1, it seemed they began to choose different paths for themselves. Rafe (Drew Starkey) dedicated even more to his shadowy manners while Sarah’s ex Topper (Austin North) tried to get some salvation for himself. Season 2 is expected to research those changes in dynamic. “We want to continue to create Rafe’s pathology because he begins to come apart after having killed Peterkin in Season 1. So he’ll play a big part in Season two, for sure,” Pate clarified. “And we adore Austin North, we actually love the performance he gave as Topper, therefore he’s going to play a fairly major role too. However a big debate will be whether he does the right thing or the course thing, so that will be a continuous story line in Season 2 too.”

Outer Banks Season 2 Cast!

The majority of the cast from season 1 of Outer Banks is coming back for season two.

  • Chase Stokes played the role of John B.
  • Madelyn Cline played the role of Sarah Cameron.
  • Jonathan Daviss played the role of Pope.
  • Madison Bailey played the role of Kiara or Kie.
  • Rudy Pankow played the role of JJ.
  • Charles Esten played the role of Ward Cameron.
  • Drew Starkey played the role of Rafe Cameron.
  • Austin North played the role of Topper.
  • Deion Smith played the role of Kelce.
Ajeet Kumar

