Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Must Know!

Season 1 of Outer Banks was nothing short of drama-filled. Together with John B and Sarah assumed dead with their pals, the Pogues’ gold stolen, and a couple of major cliffhangers, the finale episode left fans eager for more. While it might be a while before fans have to see how Everything will play out, the Outer Banks Season 2 information, cast information, and plot details known so far may be enough to keep everybody satisfied until that moment comes. So, let’s review what is up with the sophomore season of the hit Netflix drama.

Fans were thrown for a loop at the end of Season 1 when John B and Sarah were caught in a storm when fleeing from the Devil. Though they didn’t die as the town believed, they were separated from their friends, and so we’re left without any of that gold they searched for throughout all of Season 1. Fans are now frantically anticipating the second season of the Netflix hit drama to see the two romantic leads reunited with the remainder of the Pogues… and hopefully, recover that treasure.

When there aren’t many concrete details about Season 2 of Outer Banks as of yet, there are still plenty of tips and facts out there currently that should get fans pumped for the upcoming season. Here’s All the Season Two Outer Banks advice that is out there so far:

Release Date For Outer Banks Season 2

Netflix announced the second season of Outer Banks in July 2020. The casting is also happening, so we can anticipate the filming will even start soon for the second season. The shooting will start from the end of August with the security measures in Charleston, South Carolina.

But still, we have to wait for the second season to get a bit longer. The launch date is still not set for its second season of Outer Banks. Sources said it could arrive on Netflix sometime in 2021.

The Cast of Outer Banks Season 2:

This story main characters include Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Davis as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Austin North as Topper, and Drew Starkey as Rafe. Moreover, new characters would also be introduced.

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Plot Details

Season 1 watched the Pogues search North Carolina’s Outer Banks for a boat that sunk with tens of thousands of gold dollars on board. By the finale, fans saw them locate the treasure, only to have it discharged by Ward. Ward also framed John B for the murder of Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter), which drove him and Sarah to flee from the cops on the boat in the middle of a major storm. On the way, their boat capsized, and everyone back in the OBX thought that they were dead. Fortunately, they got rescued by another ship, and as of Season 1 end, they are on their way to the Bahamas to take back what had been stolen from them.

Series creator Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly that the boat-wreck finish of Season 1 set up the sophomore season to begin in a new location. “We’ll surely have at least a part of Season 2, which will occur in the Bahamas,” he said. “But it will all return to the Outer Banks because that is our spiritual home. So we’ll contact the Outer Banks pretty quickly.”

In the same interview, Pate teased some new plots around the horizon. “There will be a few new mysteries and a few new ideas,” he said. “Everything comes from the same spine of the same story, but it branches out in a way that hopefully, the audience won’t see coming.

As for the Kooks, at the end of Season 1, it seemed they started to choose different paths for themselves. Rafe (Drew Starkey) dedicated even more to his dark manners while Sarah’s ex Topper (Austin North) tried to find salvation for himself. Season 2 is anticipated to research those changes in lively. “we would like to continue to develop Rafe’s pathology because he starts to come apart after having murdered Peterkin in Season 1. So he’ll play a significant part in Season two, for certain,” Pate clarified. “And we adore Austin North, and we love the functionality that he gave as Topper. Therefore he is going to play a pretty big role too. But a big debate will be if he does the right thing or the class thing, so that will be an ongoing storyline in Season two also.”