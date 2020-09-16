Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date And What We Can Expect From The Season 2

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s Outer Banks was the summery escape we were all desperate for if it became clear that we would all be spending a lot more time indoors for the near future. At only ten episodes, the treasure hunting first season is really short and sweet by Netflix criteria. After ending on a huge, tempest-tossed cliffhanger, the lovers will need to know will there be more Outer Banks for us to descend in and pretend we are on an island holiday for a couple of hours every week? The entertainment sector’s condition is much more in flux than ever now, but we are fairly sure we have some good news for every one of you.

Is There A Release Date For Upcoming Season?

Nothing was announced regarding the release of Season two. The first season fell in April 2020. Therefore it could be expected that the next season would fall sometime in summer 2021 or even mid-2021. But nothing could be said with surety unless the official source releases a statement. We hope to find additional updates soon and until then, stay tuned!

What We Can Expect From The Outer Banks Season 2:

The show’s trailer nearly states two tribes, one island. We understand that on the Outer Banks, you may relate to two civilizations. There is a fight between the elites and the Pogues. The Essential Story arc is all about a $400 million treasure search. After the wild finale of the season, we wondered what would happen.

At the end of season 1, Pogues finally found the treasure in an underwater boat. But, John B. was charged with murder. Starr crosses paths with his lover John, and Sarah flees from a boat. Everyone believes they have caught in a storm and broke up. However, the truth is that the couple is very much alive and in the Bahamas. We could see Bonnie and Clyde moving between the groups.