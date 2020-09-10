Outer Banks Season 2: Official Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The fantastic news for all the fans of Outer Banks is that Netflix has supported the return of the series with season 2 of this much-loved show. In July 2020, Netflix renew the series for a second season. Just after the show’s premiere on April 15, 2020, it hit on the graphs of the most-watched Netflix series. It received positive and commendable reviews and was rated 7.6 on IMDb. This American teen drama has practically everything that we expected when we watch a show- Mystery, Adventure, and action. To add on, it’s a thriller as well.

When will be the Outer Banks Season 2 release?

After the Netflix has given thumbs up to the show, Outer Banks Season 2, all casts are likely to reunite their regular routine.

According to the latest report, we got to learn that already the show’s cast had returned for the shooting of next season two, but everything got canceled due to the pandemic.

On the accounts of the pandemic, Coronavirus, everything is getting delayed and hence the shootings of Outer Banks Season two. Therefore, an individual can expect the show, Outer Banks Season 2 just from the hottest 2021 August.

The cast of Outer Bank Season 2

The cast of this show includes-Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (John’s best friend), Austin North (Topper), Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) and Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron).

Outer Bank Season 2 plot

The plot follows a group of teenagers from the Outer Banks of North California and is called “Pogues.” They are determined to learn about what happens to the father of this group’s ringleader- John B.

While on the way to discover exactly the same, they find that his father is linked and tied into a mythical treasure.

Within this show, they seek to conquer obstacles like drugs, fighting, love, money, friendship, and the way the rich continue winning in their quest to achieve John’s dad’s goal. It is revealed that he had been working on his target for 20 years.