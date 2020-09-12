Our Planet Season 2: It Showcases Some Of The Most Beautiful Places And Animals On God’s Green Earth

- Advertisement -

Our Planet is a nature documentary series made for Netflix. The show is voiced by David Attenborough and made by Silverback Films. It is directed by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey, who also created BBC documentary series Planet Earth, Frozen PlanetEarth, and The Blue Planet, in collaboration with the conservation program World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The series is truly breathtaking. It showcases some of the most beautiful places and animals on God’s green Earth. While also highlighting the effects of climate change over the planet and its inhabitants. It’s truly eye-opening and leaves one who is watched it think twice before doing any harm to nature.

For the very first season, the crew travelled around the world to areas like the frozen Tundras of the Antarctic, the Dense Jungles of Africa, and the Plains of the Savannah. It took six decades of commitment and hard work to produce Our Planet, which triggered on Netflix in 2019.

With fans wondering if a second season will ever discharge or not, here is what we know of the topic up to now.

Will There Be An Our Planet Season 2?

Netflix has not officially renewed Our Earth to get another season. On the other hand, the streaming giant generally renews popular shows more often than not, especially ones as popular as Earth Earth.

Taking into consideration the time it took to make the very first season, even when a second season is announced, it may be quite a while until it is released. David Attenborough, who is currently 94 years old, must also be ready to commit to such a job for it to go through.

Furthermore, Silverback Films may have planned other documentaries. It intends to roll out before considering making another Our Earth.

These factors just tell us that it’s going to be quite some time ahead of Our Planet Earth returns to our screens, which is funny because we exist on such a planet.

Fan Responses

