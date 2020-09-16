OnePlus 8T leaks reveal a different camera module

- Advertisement -

There have been many leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 8T device found either late in September or early in October this year.

On the other hand, the fresh leaks reveal a different camera module compared to the OnePlus eight established earlier in 2020.

The new renders, shared by PriceBaba, in collaboration with OnLeaks,

reveal a rectangular camera module similar to several Samsung smartphones in the mid century and flagship segment.

OnePlus 8T is expected to incorporate a 6.55-inch Total HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh speed in accordance with the reports.

The refresh rate is greater than the previous version, since the 120Hz

refresh rate was only available from the OnePlus 8 Guru apparatus.

It will be powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chip

paired with two configurations — 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

On the back, it will sport a quad-camera installation with a main 48MP camera

with a 16MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro lens, along with 2MP thickness camera.

On the front, it is going to feature a 32MP snapper that’s set on the upper left corner of the smartphone.

The OnePlus 8T will be backed with a 4,500 mAh battery, which will support 65W quickly charging

rather than the 30W Warp Charge, which has been seen on previous models.

The most visible change in the design remains the rectangular style camera

module instead of the one placed in the center on the rear of this OnePlus 8.

The cameras at the module are arranged in an L-shape alongside the flash.

The 120Hz refresh speed screen will also be a significant boost since it will bring smartphone gamers.

The flagship processor and OnePlus’ Oxygen OS11 already make it a as far as performance is concerned.

Additionally, there are rumors that this year there’ll be no pro version launched alongside the OnePlus 8T.