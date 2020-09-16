Home Technology OnePlus 8T leaks reveal a different camera module
Technology

OnePlus 8T leaks reveal a different camera module

By- Ritu Verma
- Advertisement -

There have been many leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 8T device found either late in September or early in October this year.

On the other hand, the fresh leaks reveal a different camera module compared to the OnePlus eight established earlier in 2020.

- Advertisement -

The new renders, shared by PriceBaba, in collaboration with OnLeaks,

reveal a rectangular camera module similar to several Samsung smartphones in the mid century and flagship segment.

OnePlus 8T is expected to incorporate a 6.55-inch Total HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh speed in accordance with the reports.

The refresh rate is greater than the previous version, since the 120Hz

refresh rate was only available from the OnePlus 8 Guru apparatus.

Also Read:   OnePlus 8T Series Can Have 65W Super Fast Charger

It will be powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chip

paired with two configurations — 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

On the back, it will sport a quad-camera installation with a main 48MP camera

with a 16MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro lens, along with 2MP thickness camera.

On the front, it is going to feature a 32MP snapper that’s set on the upper left corner of the smartphone.

Also Read:   OnePlus 8T May Not be much better to OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8T will be backed with a 4,500 mAh battery, which will support 65W quickly charging

rather than the 30W Warp Charge, which has been seen on previous models.

The most visible change in the design remains the rectangular style camera

Also Read:   Google account can now use the Google One program
module instead of the one placed in the center on the rear of this OnePlus 8.

The cameras at the module are arranged in an L-shape alongside the flash.

The 120Hz refresh speed screen will also be a significant boost since it will bring smartphone gamers.

The flagship processor and OnePlus’ Oxygen OS11 already make it a  as far as performance is concerned.

Additionally, there are rumors that this year there’ll be no pro version launched alongside the OnePlus 8T.

- Advertisement -
Ritu Verma

Must Read

OnePlus 8T leaks reveal a different camera module

Technology Ritu Verma -
There have been many leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 8T device found either late in September or early in October this year. On the other...
Read more

Frozen 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment Sunidhi -
Frozen 2 is a 2019 American 3-d PC enlivened melodic dream movie introduced through Walt Disney Animation Studios. It is the continuation of the...
Read more

Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date, Plotline, Possibilities For Of Netflix Series

Entertainment Alok Chand -
What can we expect from Season 6 of this show Black Mirror? What are the recent updates? This is everything you should know more...
Read more

The Crown Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
Netflix's Originals will return to you with all its acclaimed series about the British Monarchy, The Crown Season 4. This British American Web Tv...
Read more

Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Overview Cast What Did The Trailer Provide What Is The New Trailer About?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
CBS has recently shown that Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 will eventually debut on CBS All Access on Thursday, October 15. The new trailer...
Read more

The Kissing Booth 3: Production, Release Date, Cast, Expected Storyline And Trailer

Movies Anand mohan -
After the substantial success of two installations, The Kissing Booth eyeing its recurrence for the third time and fans are pretty exciting with all...
Read more

Poco X3 will be launching in India on September 22

Technology Ritu Verma -
Poco India has verified that the Poco X3 will be launching in India on September 22 at noon.
Also Read:   Windows 10 Insect Allegedly Cripples Built-In antivirus: What to do ?
The gaming-centric Poco X3 NFC was launched...
Read more

The Grand Tour Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other News

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Grand Tour a British television show. It's a sports tracking sequel with a comedy taste in it. It is Created by James May, Richard...
Read more

Stargate Universe Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Netflix Will Return Check It Out!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Stargate Universe a Canadian-American army sci-fi TV series and also part of MGM's Stargate permit. The film developed a research team on a historical...
Read more

Carnival Row season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Everything You To Know So Far!!!

Amazon Prime Prabhakaran -
Among the most effective American neo-noir is set to return with its next renewable. Yes, we're speaking about the Carnival Row season 2. Rene...
Read more
© World Top Trend
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.