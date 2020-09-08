One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Latest News

- Advertisement -

One Punch Man, Saitama to return with his strangely strong body for the next season. It’s already verified this anime will go back for the third season. Well, that doesn’t surprise me Anime like this one deserves another one. You see that the wordplay I did there, HaHa. Now the question arises, when will the final season air?

Release Date

We’d expected it to discharge around precisely the same time this year too. But seems like the pandemic delayed it too. I don’t understand how can the pandemic impacts the production of an anime, that’s majorly generated through software but it’s delayed it.

We have not got the most recent release date yet, yet, we anticipate it to be revealed soon. Maybe the production team is waiting for a suitable time to lose this invaluable info. We anticipate it to be printed around the Spring of 2021 or perhaps sooner than that.

So far as the Netflix launch is concerned, it will be available to stream on Netflix once it has finished its launch in Japanese. Therefore it will release on Netflix a few months following its premiere in Japanese.

Cast

There will be no new member joining the cast of one Punch Man season 3. Unfortunately, another season would have its previous cast which includes:

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama

Kaito Ishikawa as Genos

Youji as Bespectacled Worker

Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker

Nobuo Tobita as Sitch

Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator

Plot

Well, no plot details are displayed as usual. But, we do have some advice about what’s got to occur. Primarily, Garo is gonna become an actual monster. We can only imagine that this power could be like.

Second, the ferocious battle of Saitama is very much due today. We saw him break a sweat for the first time so the next season would only be perfect for another one. Perhaps we may see him almost lose this moment. Who knows!

Trailer

The official trailer hasn’t yet come out. The season is going to be postponed due to this Covid-19 pandemic. But, fans remain fans because of it. Thus, don’t be disappointed. So, this is some fantastic news because of its comic lovers coming shortly. Are you enthusiastic or not!