One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Renewal And Latest Info

By- Anand mohan
Japanese superhero franchise made under artist ONE called “One Punch Man” is among the most prosperous creations from the webcomic world. Surpassing 7.9 million hits on June 12, the franchise has since been adapted into manga and anime series.

Madhouse first One Punch Man hit the screens with its first year back in 2015. J.C. Staff subsequently took over the anime and revived its second season which was released in 2019.

Renewal Status

With two successful seasons, there is no doubt that the show will go back with a third season too. Makers haven’t hinted on its return as of yet, but we might soon get an announcement or confirmation concerning the same. The ongoing pandemic has taken a huge toll on the amusement sector also so the delay might be a result of the halt in production work of this show remembering the current situation.

Plot

One Punch Man centers around the lives of Saitama, a superhero whose power allows him to end all his battles in only a single punch. He is tired of his unusual skill as he finds all of the men and women who he’s fought with not strong enough. The genre plays around with comedy and action, which retains the attention of its audiences all along. Irrespective of the age classes, the series is adored widely with all.

Release Date

Looking at the current scenario, the chance for the show’s return appears only during late 2021. The fans will need to wait around for some time for their favorite series to return. You can still enjoy 1 Punch Man by re-watching the first two seasons online on different streaming platforms.

Cast

We could see new faces at the upcoming season of One Punch Man together with the previous characters which were present in season 2. The anticipated characters that will be seen at 1 Punch Person 3 will be as follows:

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama
Kaito Ishikawa as Genos
Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes
Nobuo Tobita as Sitch
Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker
Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker
Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider
Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator
The cast list is subjected to change with the statement of the cast members.

Anand mohan

