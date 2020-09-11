Home TV Series Netflix One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s The...
TV SeriesNetflix

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s The Details About It

By- Santosh Yadav
Here’s what to expect from One-Punch Man season 3. Based on the manga series by ONE and Yusuke Murata, the One-Punch Man anime has enjoyed fame with both Japanese and Western viewers and wrapped up its second season. Where One-Punch Person’s debut season focused on establishing the core characters of Saitama, Genos and the Heroes Association, season 2 proceeded towards a more traditional story structure, setting Orochi as an overarching antagonist. It remains to be seen which sort of story One-Punch Person season 3 will inform.

Additionally, One-Punch Man season 2 introduced the series’ very first antihero, Garou, also spent several episodes growing encouraging characters such as Bang, Fubuki and King but ended on somewhat of a strange note, together with Saitama beating Elder Centipede and Garou being abducted by new villains, the Monster Association. This leaves lots of storyline paths for One-Punch Man season 3 to travel down, and new interesting scenarios for the titular hero to find himself tangled up in.

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date

The show hasn’t been revived by the showrunners formally as yet. It is the anime’s growing popularity that leads to the buzz that season 3 will also be premiered. Let us hope for the very best that season 3 does not take a long time as season 2 required for this to be uninstalled. Considering that the prevailing coronavirus scenario, a delay can surely be foreseen for the release of season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3: Cast

The fantastic news for the lovers is that cast will probably reunite in season 3. The throw will provide the voice-overs. Mokoto Furukawa plays the role of Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa playing as Genos, Max Mittleman playing as Saitama. Additionally, other cast and characters are anticipated to return.

The Storyline of One Punch Man Season 3

The story of the anime series revolves around the primary lead, Saitama, who has a superpower of killing people with only one punch. As the plot proceeds, Saitama is in seek of a hard enemy who’d stand up longer than just one punch due to him getting bored because of a lack of challenges. How the story would go in season 3 of this series isn’t called yet. There could be room for new characters and new turns in the story that will keep its audiences engaged throughout for sure.

Look at watching this entertainment-packed anime net series until season 3 gets a green light.

