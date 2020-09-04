One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates

- Advertisement -

Are you a Lover of a One Punch Man? Then, likely you’re likely to jump to your feet after hearing an incredible bit of news! The hottest animated series One particular Man is very likely to come up with the third season. Yes, Saitama is going to come back with more energy and influence in One Punch Man Season 3. Hopefully, you were eagerly waiting to listen to the information of its renewal and here you go! However, the matter is when will it appear on the screen? And, what will be its plot? Will there be any new character? To answer all these questions, we are here to discuss all the latest and reliable upgrades of One Punch Man. So, keep reading on!

When will One Punch Man Season 3 release?

Well, till now the programmers of the popular animated series haven’t disclosed any official fate of its release. Season 2 of the discussed anime aired up after a very long pause of 4 years from the release of its first year. However, the difference between the second and third periods will not possibly be that much. But because of the pandemic situation, the launch date 1 Punch Season 3 is delayed. It might seem in 2021. Once the makers announce anything regarding its launch, we’ll update you.

Will there be some new character?

According to the sources, the spectators are most likely to see all of the figures that exist from the last installments. These include Saitama, Genos, Sitch, Commentator, and the Bearded Worker.

The expected plot of One Punch Person Season 3

One Punch Man generally focuses on the central character of Saitama. Saitama has the special power of overtaking any competitor with just a single blow! Though there is no news regarding the coming season. However, keeping in perspective the previous seasons, we could state that the fans are going to enjoy some more mortal battles!