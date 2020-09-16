Home TV Series Netflix On My Block Season 4: Renewal, Release Date, Cast, Plot And What...
On My Block Season 4: Renewal, Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Know So Far

By- Anand mohan
On My Block is a teenager comedy-drama premiering on Netflix. The series has been created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft. The series has received many compliments and is said to be a beautiful story about friendship and the societal issues, along with superb acting. The next season was released on Netflix on March 11, 2020. It became an instant hit and landed Netflix’s top ten list. While On My Block Season 4 has not been renewed yet, but we are convinced it will, thinking about the tremendous amounts and success.

So here is everything we know so far about On My Block period 4.

On My Block Season 4: Renewal Status and Release Date

Netflix is to announce the status of On My Block season 4. All its previous seasons have been revived a month following the newest season dropped on Netflix.

Season 3 and 2 arrived at the end of April, so we can expect them to adhere to the identical deadline for period 4 and also to come to terms in weeks of season 3’s introduction.

If the series does last, then it is very likely that Netflix will drop it in the spring of 2021 or may follow the March schedule.

On My Block Season 4: Cast

While nothing is confirmed concerning the fourth season, but we can expect the following cast members to return in it —

Monse (Sierra Capri)
Cesar (Diego Tinoco)
Ruby (Jason Genao)
Jamal (Brett Gray)
Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia)
Spooky (Julio Macias)

On My Block season 4: Plot

The series follows the four bright, street-savvy friends living in Los Angeles. They browse their way through high school using their lifelong friendship put to test at every point.

The next season finished with a yearlong jump, where all the primary characters had grown apart and were busy in their respective lives. Ruby and Jasmine were happily dating, Monse was living in a boarding school, and Jamal had begun playing football again.

So season 4 will explore it, showcasing everything that happened between the group along with explaining the reason Jamal started hanging out with the football audience.

Anand mohan

