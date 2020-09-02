On my block season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Renewal And More Updates

- Advertisement -

Friendship is one such bond that people cherish for our life. And if we’ve got our youth friends till the conclusion we do feel lucky for this kind of irreplaceable bond. Of course, we get envious seeing our besties being friendly with different people leading to those adorable to some serious disagreements and fights.

Plot

However, this is what all friendship is about, isn’t it! So one such show that is based on precisely the same motif is On My Block. It’s a Netflix originals show that revolves around four friends living in precisely the same area and now will start a new phase of visiting high school that will put their longtime friendship into a test.

- Advertisement -

The show has even made into the top ten shows of Netflix and we just completely agree to the same. It’s a teen dramedy that can take you to those memories again making you remember your buddies and those good times again.

Renewal Status

The show has three seasons until now with the next one found in March 2020. So what’s next? Do we have a brand new season of the series has come to an end? Well, there are strong chances that a four-season would be to happen. However, Netflix hasn’t come with any official statements about the same.

Release Date

It’s been months now and the eager fans are urgently waiting to binge-watch a brand new season of this friendship saga. We also presume that the continuing Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has flushed away all our programs for this season, and hence Netflix is silent for the time being to offer any insight about the show’s renewal. Even if it’s to happen, the delay would be to happen and we may have the ability to get a fourth year by late 2021.

Cast

The show stars;

Sierra Capri,

Jason Genao,

Brett Gray,

Diego Tinoco,

Jessica Marie Garcia, along with other musicians Also.

So until the time you can watch the first 3 seasons on a spree for the time being and have fun.