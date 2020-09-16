On my block season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Information Are Here For You !!!

- Advertisement -

On my block, season 3 ended in a cliff-hanger, and thus the fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the next season. But to the disappointment of fans, Netflix has not announced a release date for its new season. Judging from the launch of prior seasons, there are speculations that season 4 will release mid-2021 if productions happen without delay. On my cube has a broad viewership on Netflix. Netflix had also said they would be delighted to work together with the team. This further verifies the renewal of my block season 4.

The series first released on March 16, 2018, and was created by Lauren Lungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft. The series has three seasons, with 28 episodes in total. The original languages are English and Spanish.

On my Block Season 4 Plot

The story revolves around four friends, specifically Ruby, Monse, Jamal, and Cesar. Season one revolves around the relationship between Monse and Cesar. Cesar is revealed as a playboy from the first season where he moves Olivia shortly after his breakup with Monse; however, it doesn’t last. Ruby has feelings for Olivia, but sadly, fate was not in their favor. Season 1 ends with Olivia being shot dead.

The second season continues out of here, and also we see the same pattern being followed. The teenagers get into trouble, and the final scene shows them all being kidnapped.

Season 3 of On my cube ended with a lot of suspense. Season 4 will reveal the answers to all the questions and bring about more trouble. The show includes betrayal, romance, and issues that the teenagers enter. And it is worth the wait.

Cast and characters

There has not been any official information about who’ll part of the new year. However, the Identical cast from previous seasons is expected to return.

Sierra Capri as Monse

Diego Tinoco as Cesar

Jason Genao as Ruby

Brett Gray as Jamal

Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine

Julio Macias as Spooky

There’s not been any confirmation from Netflix about the launch date of season 4 of On my block. But, we can confirm there are strategies for a renewal because the previous season ended with a lot of suspense, which abandoned the fans eagerly awaiting the next area. The fantastic news is that many difficulties are on the way, and it’ll be well worth the wait.