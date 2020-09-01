Home TV Series Netflix On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Expected Arrival
On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Expected Arrival

By- Santosh Yadav
On My Block season, three premiered on Netflix on March 11 and immediately landed in the platform’s top ten — so while now four has not been confirmed just yet, we are pretty sure the numbers will warrant a renewal.

The streaming giant generally waits only one month before it decides the future of a show, but it doesn’t always reveal its second movement during that timeframe.

According to a What’s on Netflix dependable source, season four is occurring. But there has been no official statement from Netflix, so we’re going to wait for that before popping the champagne.

Uncertainty aside, the show’s co-creator Lauren Iungerich signed an overall deal with Netflix, so the future of the show is looking great.

The Storyline Of On My Block TV Series

However, this is what all friendship is all about, isn’t it! So one such show that is based on the exact same theme is On My Block. It is a Netflix originals demonstrate that revolves around four friends living in precisely the same area and today will start a new season of visiting the high school that will place their longtime friendship into a test.

The show has even made into the top ten shows of Netflix and we simply totally agree on the same. It is a teenager dramedy that can take you to all those memories, making you remember your friends and those good times.

Renewal Status Of On My Block Season 4

The show has three seasons until today with the third one released in March 2020. So what’s next? Can we have a new season of this show has come to an end? Well, there are strong chances that a four-season would be to happen. But, Netflix hasn’t come with any official announcement about the same.

Expected Release Date Of On My Block Season 4

It’s been months now, and the eager fans are desperately waiting to binge-watch a brand new season of the friendship saga. Also, we presume that the ongoing Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has flushed all our plans for this season. Therefore Netflix is quiet for the time being to provide any insight about the show’s renewal. Even if it is to happen, the delay is to happen, and we may be able to get a fourth season by late 2021.

Cast In On My Block TV Series

The show stars;

  • Sierra Capri,
  • Jason Genao,
  • Brett Gray,
  • Diego Tinoco,
  • Jessica Marie Garcia, and other artists as well.

So till the time you can watch the first three seasons on a spree for the time being and have fun.

