On My Block Season 4: Reasons For Delay And Expected Release, Cast & Plot

Teen audiences have adored Netflix’s On My Block show up to now. Not only adolescents but also adults can watch this series and laugh together. The series deals with real problems and shows how teens handle problems daily. It’s a well-written series that debuted on March 16, 2018, on Netflix. Now fans are waiting for the 4th season to get there soon.

Release Date: Why is it getting delayed?

If anybody requests which teenager show deserves an award, then we’d suggest the On My Block series. Netflix is publishing varied and awesome content for everybody, which provides us various choices to pick. The story keeps the audiences hooked on their TV or telephone displays until the end.

The next year got launched on March 11, on Netflix. Fans want more, but sadly, the creators have not given green light to a new season. But we’re fairly sure the series will get restored shortly. The show has gained recognition, and every fan is discussing the show on their social networking platforms.

There’s a strong opportunity for the show to release next year. It’s been five months now, and the curious fans are waiting to binge-watch the series a day. The friendship saga will certainly last but we will have to provide some time to the creators. Also, we assume that the ongoing pandemic is the cause of the delay. So this might be the chief reason why the streaming service is quiet right now!

According to the sources, season 4 is going to happen soon. But, we have not discovered any official statement from Netflix. So On My Block profits might have to wait some time to do a happy dance. So keep your doubt aside and get ready for a new season. If the show gets renewed this year, then we can expect the fourth season to arrive in March 2021.

Cast

Each of the cast will reprise their respective role in the On My Block Season 4. The main cast of the series includes Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, Jason Genao as Ruben Ruby Martinez Jr, and a lot more.

Plot

The story is about friendship, and it is a bond that someone may cherish for a lifetime. The most important reason for this show’s fame is friendship. The previous season ended following a 2 years jump. The team has parted their ways. So in the fourth summer, we can expect the group to return, which will remind them of the best days with their close friends.